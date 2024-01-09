Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ajay Piramal may attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, to join…

Ajay Piramal, Gautam Singhania, Anil Agarwal, Venu Srinivasan, Baba Kalyani, Amit Kalyani, Satish Mehta and other industrialists are also in the guest list.

Few of India’s richest men including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and others are reportedly preparing to attend the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Apart from being the richest men in the country, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are spearheading two of the biggest conglomerates in India. Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1754000 crore. As per a report by the Economic Times, the industrialists are preparing to be available for the mega event that has more than 10000 people in the guest list. It is worth noting that only business tycoons, but also people from other sectors including sports, entertainment and others will be present for the historic occasion.

The report also claims that Ajay Piramal, Gautam Singhania, Anil Agarwal, Venu Srinivasan, Baba Kalyani, Amit Kalyani, Satish Mehta and other industrialists are also in the guest list. The organizing committee has left no stone unturned to ensure the comfort and security of the distinguished guests, including top political leaders, spiritual gurus, and prominent personalities from various fields.

Security arrangements have been heightened in and around the temple site, with the deployment of additional forces and state-of-the-art surveillance systems. Special traffic plans are in place to ensure smooth movement within the city. The ceremony will witness a series of rituals led by prominent priests, with VVIPs participating in the traditional proceedings. The event is set to be a blend of spiritual fervor and cultural grandeur, reflecting India's rich heritage.