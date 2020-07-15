MSBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board HSC result delayed, to be declared tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has delayed the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2020 exam (class 12th) and will declare it on Thursday at mahresult.nic.in.

The results will be available online by 1 pm on Thursday, reports said.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results of the 12th examination held in February-March 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1.00 pm."

Congratulations to all the 12th standard students and their parents in the state, she said.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळ, पुणे मार्फत फेब्रुवारी- मार्च २०२० मध्ये घेण्यात आलेल्या इ.१२ वी परीक्षेचा निकाल गुरुवार, दि.१६ जुलै २०२० रोजी दुपारी १.०० वाजता जाहीर होणार आहे. राज्यातील इ.१२ वीचे सर्व विद्यार्थी व त्यांचे पालक यांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा ! pic.twitter.com/fEO6WfmQ3o — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2020

Earlier, it was expected that the class 12th results would be declared on Wednesday. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale, after a meeting of Maharashtra's education department last week, had said the results of HSC 2020 will be declared by July 15, while the SSC results will be announced by the end of July, reports said.

The state board results in Maharashtra are usually declared by May end or early June but have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020.

The results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. Once declared, Maharashtra Board Class 10 (HSC) students and Class 12 (SSC) students can log on to one of the websites and check their result.

Here is how you can check MSBSHSE board HSC 2020 result:

Step 1. Visit the official website-mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link-'Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 declared'.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the necessary credentials like roll number, application number etc.

Step 5. Click on submit.

Step 6. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020 out of which over 13 lakh students sat for HSC Class 12 examinations.