MPs who won assembly elections need to quit one seat in 14 days, here's why

Several MPs, including Union ministers, who won in the recent assembly polls face a crucial decision within 14 days—relinquish one seat or risk losing their Parliament membership.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) who contested and emerged victorious in the recent assembly polls face a crucial decision within the next 14 days—either relinquish one of their seats or risk losing their membership in Parliament, as per constitutional provisions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategically fielded 21 MPs, including prominent figures like Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste, across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Out of these, 12 BJP MPs secured victories, while nine faced defeat. The Congress, too, enlisted MPs A Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, both emerging triumphant in Telangana.

The constitutional mandate dictates that MPs winning in the assembly polls must resign from one of their seats within the next 14 days. Failure to do so will result in the loss of their Parliament membership, though they can retain their status as a member of the state legislative assembly. This provision is outlined in the Prevention of Simultaneous Membership Rule, enacted by the president in 1950 under Article 101 of the Constitution, as explained by Constitution expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari.

As per the available election results and trends, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Renuka Singh, alongside BJP MPs Baba Balaknath, Diya Kumari, Kirori Lal Meena (also a Rajya Sabha member), and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore emerged victorious. Hanuman Beniwal, the lone Lok Sabha member from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), also secured a win in Rajasthan. However, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste faced defeat, and BJP MPs Ganesh Singh and Bhagirath Choudhary were among those who did not succeed.

In the broader context, the BJP emerged victorious in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress secured a win in Telangana. The coming days will witness decisions from the MPs on which seat to retain, navigating the intricacies of dual representation.