Moin Ul Haque announced as new ambassador to Delhi by Pakistan

In Islamabad, the Pakistani foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, announced the appointment of Moin ul Haque as its envoy to Delhi. He is currently Pakistan's envoy to France. He joined Pakistan's foreign service in 1987 and has worked as a diplomat in Brussels, New York, Sri Lanka, Canada, Turkey & France. He has also been Chief of Protocol, Pakistan Foreign ministry.

He took over from Sohail Mahmood who was the previous Pakistan envoy to India and is now the country's foreign secretary.

In Delhi, three new envoys presented credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind. These were Coromoto Godoy Calderon, the new Ambassador of Venezuela, Paulias Korni, the new High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea and Muhamad Talha Hajee Hajee, the new Ambassador of Panama. The new envoy of Venezuela took charge even as her country faces a political battle between President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader and Juan Guaidó.

#PresidentKovind received credentials from Ms Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Ambassador of Venezuela; from Mr Paulias Korni, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea; and from Mr Muhamad Talha Hajee Hajee, Ambassador of Panama, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/eQ4Lyf2diX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 20, 2019

Presenting credentials is part of an established diplomatic protocol and requires the new envoy to present a letter from his head of state to the head of the state of the country where he is deputed.

Meanwhile, Germany's new envoy to Delhi, Walter J. Lindner, who has already presented his credentials to the President, will do his first presser on Tuesday at Rajpath. He is an active musician and has served in Kenya, Nicaragua, New York, Seychelles, Turkey, Venezuela and Swazil among others. He was also Special Representative of the German govt for the Ebola Crisis.