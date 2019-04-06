Modi-Shah like Duryodhana and Dusshana, will consider post-poll alliance: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah as 'Duryodhona' and 'Dusshana' and said there could be a post poll alliance.

"BJP is trying to show themselves as the largest political party and campaigning that no party can defeat them.I can remember only two brothers out of 100 Kaurava brothers Duryodhan and Dushwashan. There are two names we can remember from the largest party (BJP) - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

They claim themselves to be undefeatable as well," Yechuri said.The CPI(M) general secretary said there could be a post poll alliance after the elections because it has happened earlier also.

The CPI(M) general secretary said the main agenda in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is whether a secular democratic republic of India will exist anymore or not in future."This question is coming repeatedly because attacks were rampant against every constitutional pillar of the country in last five years under Narendra Modi rule. The BJP has to be ousted from power to save India," Yechuri said.