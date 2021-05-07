MK Stalin is new Tamil Nadu CM - some lesser-known facts about DMK chief

DMK leader MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday (May 7).Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of Office and secrecy to the chief minister and the other ministers.

This is the first time in a decade that the DMK, helmed by MK Stalin, has come to power in Tamil Nadu. This is also the first time, Stalin fought the elections in the absence of his father the late M Karunanidhi.

Here are some lesser known-facts about Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin:

Stalin's full name is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin and he was named after the famous former Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin.

MK Stalin is former CM and DMK Chief M Karunanidhi’s third son, born to his second wife Dayalu Ammal.

MK Stalin was rejected admission in several schools on account of the controversy surrounding his name. He was then got admission to Madras Christian College School.

MK Stalin is an ardent lover of sports, arts and cultural activities and spends most of his time playing cricket, badminton and chess.

MK Stalin is married to Durga Stalin since 1975 and the couple has two children – Udhayanidhi and Senthamarai.

MK Stalin began his political career at age 14 by campaigning in the 1967 assembly elections.

MK Stalin was arrested in 1975 under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act for protesting against the Emergency declared by the central government.

MK Stalin was the 37th Mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2002.

He was the first Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 2009 to 2011.

On 3 January 2013, the late M Karunanidhi named MK Stalin as his heir apparent, thus ending a long time confusion about who would take over the party reins after Karunanidhi’s death. On August 28, 2018, he was elected unanimously as the DMK chief after Karunanidhi died.