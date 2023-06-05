Mission Malamal: Brutal mother-daughter murder in Delhi inspired by web series; know twisted motive

Mission Malamal: Brutal mother-daughter murder in Delhi

Just a few days after the gruesome Sakshi murder case in Delhi, another ruthless crime has surfaced in the national capital, where two brothers allegedly planned and committed the brutal murders of a mother and her daughter, in a carefully orchestrated plan they liked to call ‘Mission Malamal’.

The Delhi Police said that the two cousin brothers were arrested on Sunday after allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman and her young daughter in the Krishna Nagar area of East Delhi, in a plan called ‘Mission Malamal’, an attempt to get rich quickly.

The two accused cousin brothers in the case have been identified as 28-year-old Kishan and 25-year-old Ankit Kumar Singh, both belonging to the Siwan district of Bihar. Police said that Kishan was currently living in the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi.

The two have been accused of killing 64-year-old Rajrani and her daughter Ginni, the bodies of whom were found in a maggot-infested state a few days ago. Just 3 days after the crime was committed, both the brothers were arrested by Delhi Police.

What was Mission Malamal? Details of brutal mother-daughter murder

Kishan used to work as a marketing manager in Delhi and registered himself on a website to be a home tutor. He was soon employed by Rajrani for tutoring her differently-abled daughter Ginni. He soon gained their trust and started visiting their home often.

Kishan found out that the mother-daughter duo had over Rs 50 lakh in their bank accounts, and hatched a plan to murder them and loot their money. The plan was dubbed ‘Mission Malamal’ by him and his brother, who did a recce of the victim’s place.

The two accused cousin brothers watched a web series to know how the police works and then purchased knives from Laxmi Nagar. Kishan introduced his brother to the mother-daughter duo and the two entered their house, eventually slashing their throats and fleeing with valuables.

The two fled to Lucknow with the money and eventually returned to their normal lives in Delhi, where they were tracked down and apprehended by the Delhi Police.

(With PTI inputs)

