Delhi Sakshi murder case: Victim pointed gun at boyfriend, had another man’s name tattooed, shocking details revealed

The girl (Sakshi) had been trying to leave their three-year relationship, which had caused the two to fight recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Delhi Sakshi murder case

A 16-year-old named Sakshi was allegedly stabbed 22 times and had a stone slab slammed over her head by her boyfriend Sahil in the middle of the street in Rohini. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV and is going viral on social media platforms. Hours after Sakshi’s death, several shocking details have been revealed. 

The two had been bickering recently since the girl wanted to quit their three-year relationship. They stated that the girl had even threatened to report him to the police, said sources. 

According to reports from NDTV, Sakshi had pointed a toy pistol at her boyfriend Sahil a few days prior in an attempt to scare him away. 

Sakshi’s friend Neetu says, “It was my daughter’s birthday, so she had gone shopping. She bought clothes and said she is going to meet another friend of hers. But she never came back.”

The friend mentioned as reported in Times Now that Sakshi (victim) knew Sahil (murderer) for the past 3-4 years and she knew him for the past few months. 

NDTV reported that the girl also got the name of another man tattooed on her hand.

Sahil's last Instagram post:
In his most recent Instagram photo on April 14, Sahil—the suspect in the horrible killing of a 16-year-old girl on Sunday night in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy neighbourhood—is depicted enjoying a hookah while listening to Punjabi music.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sahil Khan (@sahi.lkhan3600)

The couple had been fighting for the previous two days, the police said after questioning. The night before the murder, on Saturday, Sahil and the victim reportedly got into a heated argument. Though, it is still unclear why Sahil murdered Sakshi. Police are continuing to investigate the matter. 

The Delhi Police detained the 20-year-old at his aunt's residence in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The authorities are also looking into whether Sahil used a different name to become friends with the young woman.

(Also Read: Delhi Sakshi murder: Why was minor girl brutally killed by her own boyfriend? What we know so far)

 

