MHA extends suspension of visas, travel restrictions for foreigners till May 3

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners till May 3. However, some exceptions have been made for those foreigners belonging to "diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories", according to release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The release further stated that passenger traffic into India through the Immigration Check Posts (ICP) will remain suspended till May 3. However, exceptions will be made for vehicles carrying essential or non-essential goods, although the driver and the crew of the respective vehicles would have to pass through medical screening, to cut the spread of potential COVID-19 infection.

"MHA has further directed that all incoming passenger traffic into India through any of the 107 Immigration Check Posts shall remain suspended till 3rd May 2020. However, no such restriction would apply to vehicles, planes, ships, conveyance, trains, etc. carrying any goods and supplies whether essential or non-essential. Their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner, etc. shall be subjected to thorough medical screening for COVID-19," the PIB release stated.

An official memorandum in this regard was published by the MHA and signed by Manoj Kumar Jha, the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India. The entire memorandum regarding the visa and travel restrictions in response to COVID-19, issued by the MHA, can be found here.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government on Friday put up additional activities -- such as collection, harvesting of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers -- in the list of exempted activities during the coronavirus lockdown, aiming to keep the economy afloat during these tumultuous times.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country crossed the 14,000-mark on Saturday with the death toll reaching 480. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Famly Welfare, 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Notably, this comes amid reports that citizens -- commoners and political leaders alike -- continue to violate social distancing norms and lockdown protocols. While a massive crowd was witnessed at a religious festival in Karnataka's Kalburgi on Thursday, the state on Friday witnessed similar scenes at the wedding ceremony of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son. Several fruits and vegetable markets across the nation, too, continue to function as normal attracting a large crowd daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Saturday marks Day 4 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.