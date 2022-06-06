Special 26 Kochi edition: Men posing as income tax officers steal gold, cash

File Photo

Four men in Kochi recently fooled a goldsmith in broad daylight. The gang reportedly disguised themselves as income tax officers and stole Rs 1.80 lakh and 300 grams of gold from the migrant goldsmith Sanjay’s house.

The robbers came to Sanjay’s house near Aluva bank junction on June 5. They told Sanjay that they had come from the income tax department to conduct a raid at his house. As a cautionary move, Sanjay asked them to show their identity cards as proof. The gang then showed him some documents on their phone.

Thereafter, the skilled robbers entered Sanjay’s house and started conducting the raid while requesting Sanjay and his wife to remain cooperative. As part of this smart act, they confiscated the mobile phones of both the goldsmith and his wife.

Together the four men raided the place for about two hours during which they stole cash and gold. Besides these things, the gang took along the goldsmith’s Aadhaar card, PAN card and some other important documents too.

After looting all these valuables, the gang asked Sanjay to report to the income tax office to clarify his financial dealings. They said that they would then hand over the confiscated things to Sanjay.

Interestingly, the men asked Sanjay to give them the CCTV camera’s DVR too. This made Sanjay suspicious, and he informed the matter to the police immediately after the gang left his house.

The police then arrived at the crime spot and confirmed that they weren’t income tax officers, and it was all faux.

The police is currently investigating the matter. Some footage has been withdrawn from the phone that the goldsmith gave to the police. Further details in the case will be unveiled post proper investigation around the matter.