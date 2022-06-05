Customer spots piece of chicken in coffee ordered from Zomato, here’s what happened next

Twitter(@sumitsaurabh)

We have often heard of cases wherein people find something odd in the food ordered from outside but this one is surely different than what’s usually heard. Recently, a young man based in South Delhi spotted something like a piece of chicken in the drink that he ordered from Third Wave Coffee via Zomato.

The man, named Saurabh shared a picture of the drink on his Twitter account claiming that should the chicken-like thing kept beside his coffee. He wrote, “Ordered coffee from Zomato, Third Wave India, this is too much! Chicken piece in coffee. Pathetic”.

The popular brand Third Wave Coffee responded to this and what seemed to be a problem came out to be nothing like it! According to the famous coffee makers, the drink was garnished with pineapple slices which Saurabh mistook to be chicken.

A spokesperson of the brand released a statement that read, “We would like to clarify that the order placed one customer was for a Pina colada mocha. This is a flavored beverage that is garnished with genuine dehydrated pineapple slice which acts as an ornamental item and adds appeal to the beverage and is completely edible. Unfortunately, this was assumed to be something else and has resulted in unwanted grievances for us”.

Saurabh had also shared a chunk of his conversation with Zomato Support which showed that the customer care executive was offering him free membership of Zomato Pro for the strange discovery. However, Saurabh was reluctant to take the offer saying that his firm had a turnover of Rs 10 crore, and the membership was of little use to him. These screenshots were shared on Twitter wherein Saurabh mentioned that his wife is a vegetarian.

After getting a revert from the Third Wave Coffee, the Delhi man apologised and decided not to press further charges.

“Zomato and Third Wave Coffee have apologised. I am really upset with my experience but I don’t want to take it further. I am making it clear again, my experience was bad, but things are sorted and clear”, he said.