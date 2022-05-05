‘Meeting between two friends’: After landing in Paris, PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Photo - Twitter

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jam-packed visit to Europe came to an end on May 4, he made a quick pit-stop to France to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to hold bilateral talks and improve the relations between India and France.

After landing in Paris, PM Modi met with Macron on Wednesday and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments, amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine in the ongoing war.

Sharing a photo of the two world leaders hugging, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron meet in Paris. This meeting will add momentum to the India-France friendship.”

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “A meeting between two friends. An opportunity to translate the renewed mandate of President @EmmanuelMacron into a renewed momentum for the India-France Strategic partnership.”

PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron held a tete-a-tete with each other before starting with the delegation-level talks at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French President. After visiting France, PM Modi completed his three-day trip to Europe, where he visited three countries.

PM Modi, who arrived in Paris from Denmark on the final leg of his three-nation Europe tour, will hold extensive talks with Macron, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back. His visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss how to ensure the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and mitigate the global economic consequences of this conflict.

During his Europe visit, PM Modi visited three countries – Germany, Denmark, and France – to meet with his counterparts in the country and hold bilateral talks. He also interacted with the Indian community residing in the countries.

Diplomatic sources said PM Modi's meeting with Macron days after his election victory is highly symbolic. It sends a powerful signal that the two leaders want to make the Indo-French partnership a guiding principle of their foreign policy for the years to come, they said.

