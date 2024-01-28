Meet Preeti Rajak, who won silver medal in trap women team event in Asian Games, is first to...

Preeti Rajak is the first accomplished shooting athlete to join the Indian Army as a Havildar.

Havildar Preeti Rajak, a trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar on Saturday, marking a proud moment for both the Indian Army and women in general. The first female subedar in the Indian Army is currently Subedar Preeti Rajak. Her success is a wonderful illustration of the power and potential of women.

Subedar Preeti Rajak joined the Indian Army's Corps of Military Police on December 22, 2022, based on her track record in trap shooting. Preeti Rajak is the first accomplished shooting athlete to join the Indian Army as a Havildar.

Subedar Preeti Rajak won a silver medal in the Trap Women Team Event at the 19th Asian Games, which took place in Hangzhou, China, from September 21 to October 1, 2023, demonstrating her abilities on the international stage. Her outstanding performance drew the attention of military officials, who awarded her the first out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Subedar.

Subedar Preeti Rajak, currently ranked sixth in India in the Trap Women Event, is undergoing rigorous training at the prestigious Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Army said in a statement,“Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting."