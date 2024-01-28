Meet Preeti Rajak, who won silver medal in trap women team event in Asian Games, is first to...

Twitter
Headlines

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

HomeIndia

India

Meet Preeti Rajak, who won silver medal in trap women team event in Asian Games, is first to...

Preeti Rajak is the first accomplished shooting athlete to join the Indian Army as a Havildar.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Havildar Preeti Rajak, a trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar on Saturday, marking a proud moment for both the Indian Army and women in general. The first female subedar in the Indian Army is currently Subedar Preeti Rajak. Her success is a wonderful illustration of the power and potential of women.

Subedar Preeti Rajak joined the Indian Army's Corps of Military Police on December 22, 2022, based on her track record in trap shooting. Preeti Rajak is the first accomplished shooting athlete to join the Indian Army as a Havildar.

Subedar Preeti Rajak won a silver medal in the Trap Women Team Event at the 19th Asian Games, which took place in Hangzhou, China, from September 21 to October 1, 2023, demonstrating her abilities on the international stage. Her outstanding performance drew the attention of military officials, who awarded her the first out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Subedar.

Subedar Preeti Rajak, currently ranked sixth in India in the Trap Women Event, is undergoing rigorous training at the prestigious Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Army said in a statement,“Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

Meet man, an Indian, whose AI company has created record by reaching a valuation of Rs....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE