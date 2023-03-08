Meet Malini Mehra, London-based CEO, 'RSS man's daughter', viral for this reason, check Rahul Gandhi connection

File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's UK tour has sparked a lot of controversies and now London-based CEO Malini Nehra is in the news as she asked a question to Rahul Gandhi during the Chatham House interaction and the video of that event has now gone viral. Malini Mehra is receiving both praises and criticism for her remarks on India.

"I am feeling wretched about the condition of my country. My father was an RSS man, proudly so; he would not recognise the country, bless his soul. How can we engage, re-empower our democracy," Malini Mehra said to Rahul Gandhi during the interaction. She had identified herself as an Indian citizen.

Malini claimed that she is one among millions of Indians who are unable to recognise the country they were born into. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?" Rahul Gandhi said. "What do you think? Why am I here today? I am feeling wretched..." Malini said.

"When you express yourself, what you said about your father being in the RSS and about him not recognising the country, this conversation itself is a very powerful thing. Because for you to say this, it has a different impact," Rahul Gandhi said.

It is the duty of every Indian, everywhere in the world, to speak up for India’s core values and protect our beloved democracy. pic.twitter.com/MQQweHkch4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 7, 2023

Responding to Malini Mehra's question, Rahul Gandhi said: "...By telling people the values that you stand for, the values that are Indian and that you protect, by telling everybody in the rest of the world that India needs to go back to those values...so thank you."

"It is the duty of every Indian, everywhere in the world, to speak up for India’s core values and protect our beloved democracy," Rahul Gandhi wrote sharing the video.

As Malini Mehra’s video went viral, former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai slammed her and dubbed Malini Mehra an 'economic refugee'. "Rubbish! These economic refugees left India many years ago, we stayed, worked hard, paid taxes and built our country! Now they talk nonsense. We do not need them to abuse India. Kept away, we are better off without you and your ilk! Just stop these abuses," he tweeted.

One Twitter user claimed that Dr Madhav Mehra, who was Malini Mehra's father, was an IAS officer. He added that Dr Mehra was the founder of the Institute of Directors but he had no 'known connection' with the RSS.

According to Malini Mehra's biography, she has worked in several parts of the world and is now living in London. ince 2017, Malini has served as a Commissioner on Sustainable Development to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Malini replied to to a comment from author Salil Tripathi and tweeted, “If those words & Rahul Gandhi’s response got an applause -@ChathamHouse of all places - shows people aren’t fooled. India’s democratic decline is in plain sight now. The spell will be broken."

"The response to the BBC documentary was eye-opening for many who hadn’t quite twigged what was happening in India. Much greater scrutiny will be applied to India now," Malini added commenting on the BBC row.