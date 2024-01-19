Meet Indian prince who sacrificed royalty to become an IAS officer, he was also called India's cheetah man because….

Headlines

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

Maharashtra declares public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration

Siddharth Anand reacts to Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs calling Fighter 'distasteful, cheap story of hatred'

Meet world’s richest family that owns Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world’s richest family that owns Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

​10 lowest scores by Rohit's MI in IPL history

Chicken vs Paneer: Which is more nutritious?

10 Indian dishes that are extremely healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

Siddharth Anand reacts to Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs calling Fighter 'distasteful, cheap story of hatred'

Meet actor who gave 25 hits in one year, most by an Indian, it's not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Akshay, Salman

HomeIndia

India

Meet Indian prince who sacrificed royalty to become an IAS officer, he was also called India's cheetah man because….

Also known as India’s cheetah man, he was the architect of the 1972 Wildlife (Protection) Act and had spent more than 50 years nurturing India's wilderness, developing ground-breaking legislation, taking action for endangered species, and enabling a revolution for Indian wildlife.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Everyone dreams of being born into a royal family with all the luxury and amenities at your disposal. But there are some rare people who despite being born as a royal family member sacrifice it all to make a meaningful contribution to society and the world. This makes their name etched in annals of history and an inspiration for generations to come.

We are talking about Dr. M.K. Ranjitsinh Jhala, 84, a former Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer from the 1961 batch, who was the first member of the royal family to become an IAS officer. Also known as India’s cheetah man, he was the architect of the 1972 Wildlife (Protection) Act and had spent more than 50 years nurturing India's wilderness, developing ground-breaking legislation, taking action for endangered species, and enabling a revolution for Indian wildlife.

Early Beginnings and Ias journey

Ranjitsinh, an heir of the former Wankaner royal dynasty of Saurashtra, Gujarat, joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1961 after sacrificing his royal and lavish lifestyle. Since childhood, he has been immensely passionate about wildlife and nurturing them,

After becoming an IAS, he became in charge of the foremost efforts to protect the highly endangered barasingha deer, Rucervus duvaucelii, from central India.

Contribution towards wildlife protection

His other major contribution was writing the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 while serving as the Government of India's Deputy Secretary for Forests and Wildlife. He formed plans to give states financial support from the central government to build national parks and sanctuaries. He was also the first Director of Wildlife Preservation in India under this Act. 

Thereafter, he was also the member secretary of the team that created Project Tiger, one of the most successful conservation initiatives in the world. Then, from 1975 to 1980, he also played a role in the international wildlife sphere by serving as the Nature Conservation Adviser in the UNEP's Bangkok Regional Office. After his return to India, he managed 11 sanctuaries and up to eight national parks.

One of his notable contributions is towards cheetahs as he was at the forefront of calling for reintroducing cheetahs. The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was established in 2009, and was formally introduced in 2020 by the Supreme Court and Ranjitsinh was chosen to lead the expert group. He also wrote various famous books on wildlife.

Recognition

For his significant contribution towards wildlife, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 for his work in wildlife protection. He has also held numerous positions including the director of wildlife preservation, chairman of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), director general of the WWF Tiger Conservation Programme (TCP), and so on.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet woman who is an IAS officer, is married to an IPS, her sister is UPSC exam topper, she is...

    Meet genius brothers who became India’s youngest CEOs and app developers at ages of 10 and 12; now working for…

    Weather update: Delhi witnesses another cold, foggy day as temperature drops to 4°C

    PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

    ‘No intake of students below 16 years’: New government rules for coaching centres; check full guidelines

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

    Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

    Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

    Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

    In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE