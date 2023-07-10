Headlines

Meet IAS Ravi Kumar NG, UP cadre, who replaced Ritu Maheshwari as Greater Noida Authority CEO

UP government appointed Ravi Kumar N G, Divisional Commissioner, Gorakhpur, as new the CEO of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Ritu Maheshwari, who was serving as both the chief executive officer of the Noida Authority and the GNIDA, will be replaced by Ravi Kumar. Maheshwari, an IAS officer from the UP cadre who graduated in 2003, will stay on as the CEO of the Noida Authority.

On September 28, 2022, Maheshwari was given additional responsibility as GNIDA CEO after Surender Singh, a former CEO of Greater Noida and commissioner of Meerut, was appointed as the secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. 

About IAS Ravi Kumar:

IAS officer from the 2004 class, Ravi Kumar N. G., was appointed secretary of tourism, culture, and religious affairs for the Government of Uttar Pradesh. 

He was moved and given the position of Gorakhpur Division Commissioner in 2021. 

Ravi Kumar, a Karnataka native, has also worked as the director general of UP Tourism.

He served as the district magistrate of Mathura and Agra before being named the district magistrate of Gorakhpur in 2012. 

He served as the former water minister Uma Bharti's private secretary while she was on deputation at the Centre.

 

