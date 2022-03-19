Meet Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Barnala MLA, who took as Punjab minister today

Ten legislators, comprising eight greenhorns, on Saturday took oath in the first Cabinet formation by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann at a swearing-in ceremony here.

The ministers include one woman, four Scheduled Castes (SCs) and two Hindus.

Except former Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, a prominent Dalit face, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the rest eight ministers are first-time legislators.

They are Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shankar from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

Who is Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer?

Age: 32 years old

Constituency: Barnala

Education: B. Tech from Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering & Technology, Punjab Technical University passed in 2012

Profession: MLA

Details:

Elected as MLA from Barnala Constituency in 2022 Election.



He got Elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 2017 from Barnala Constituency.



President youth wing, Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

He did schooling from BGS public school Barnala and is a mechanical engineer.

