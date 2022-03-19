Meet carbon industrialist Bram Shanker Jimpa, AAP MLA from Hoshiarpur, who took oath as Punjab minister today

As many as 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs has taken oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today.

The ministers include one woman, four Scheduled Castes (SCs) and two Hindus.

There are a total of 18 berths in the Cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

The leaders who become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

Who is Brahm Shankar (Jimpa)?

Age: 56 Years Old

Constituency: Hoshiarpur

Education: 12th Pass

Profession: Business

Details:

Elected as MLA from Hoshiarpur Constituency in 2022.

An industrialist by profession and a social figure in the area. Jimpa is into the business of activated carbon and he’s also the vice-president of Carbon Manufacturers’ Association. He’s also taking care of the famous religious place Manvta Mandir in Hoshiarpur for around 20 years and is president of the Faqir Charitable Library Trust, which manages Manavta Mandir, the school and other institutions associated with it.

He has been a four-time municipal councillor from Hoshiarpur. Brahm Shankar Jimpa was elected on a Congress ticket for the first time in 2003, then in 2008 and then in 2015.

He was also the former state secretary of Punjab Congress and former Hoshiarpur district president.

He was appointed PSIDC director-cum-vice-chairman in June 2020 and this time, he is being considered as a Mayoral candidate on the basis of his seniority, but he was denied a Congress ticket. Before elections, he resigned from the post of PSIDC vice-chairmanship and from party membership and chose to contest as an Independent from Ward No. 6 and won.

In 1982, he served as district NSUI general secretary, and from 2007 to 2017, he served as PPCC secretary.

In 2017, he was elected president of the DCC, and the party won six of the district's seven Assembly seats.

In June 2021, He joined Aam Aadmi Party.