Medha Patkar vs VK Saxena defamation case: Court denies to stay trial against Delhi LG

In a defamation case, Medha Patkar, a social activist, and VK Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, are at odds. The court is currently hearing this case. The matter is before Magistrate Gaurav Dahiya. LG VK Saxena has now requested an exemption from appearing in court. LG VK Saxena's lawyers Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar made this appeal.

In the 2002 Medha Patkar assault case, an Ahmedabad Magistrate Court on Monday denied the plea by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to stay a criminal trial against him while he is in office. Earlier, VK Saxena had urged that since he is the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the trial of this issue should be kept delayed.

The Lieutenant Governor additionally asked that the Article 361 application be kept pending. On the request of the complainant's attorney, Magistrate Gaurav Dahiya set the matter for 02.06.2023 so that a reply could be submitted and arguments could be made to Advocate Sridevi, who was representing Medha Patkar.

On the same day, a hearing will also be held for the other two criminal complaints VK Saxena filed against Medha Patkar for defamation. Earlier, Medha Patkar had challenged VK Saxena's appeal where it was suggested that the hearing of the pending case against him should be postponed. After the Gujarat 2002 riots, some people attacked Medha Patkar.

Following that charges were made against VK Saxena as well. In the same case, a hearing was held in the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Gujarat, where VK Saxena filed a plea. Medha Patkar of Narmada Bachao Andolan was reportedly attacked 21 years ago in 2002 at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad.

A case had been registered against four people in this assault including Delhi LG VK Saxena. After the Gujarat riots, on March 7, 2002, a peace meeting was called at the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad by Medha Patkar. During this, some people opposed Medha Patkar and attacked her.

