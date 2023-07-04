Mayaa Veda Herbal Launches Personal Care Products Made with 100% Botanical Extracts

The brand consciously utilises 100% botanical extracts in formulations that are backed by Science and inspired by Vedic understanding. Mayaa Veda Herbal offers effective, but gentle personal care products suitable for all skin and hair types.

Mumbai, June 30, 2023: Mayaa Veda Herbal, an essential skin and hair care brand, enters the D2C industry to redefine Vedic knowledge for today’s modern-day application. In its first phase, the brand launched seven hair and skin care products, made with Ayurvedic ingredients, and free of parabens and sulfates. The products are made to simplify and encourage self-care in the lives of individuals with a vogue and active lifestyle. Its extensive catalogue of cruelty-free and vegan products, ranging from botanical shampoo to serum, is suitable for all skin and hair types. Mayaa Veda Herbal will be available on the company’s website for customers to purchase.

Mayaa Veda Herbal believes in bringing a slow change in how people indulge in self-care to make peace with the disruptive work-life balance in recent times. The brand positions itself as a Sage archetype, disseminating knowledge so that people can make conscious decisions when it comes to skin & hair care. The group founders of Merge Infinity Global (an Indian network of consulting firms) launched Mayaa Veda Herbal - a beauty & wellness brand with a wide range of products crafted with botanical ingredients for high efficacy. All the products, when incorporated into the daily self-care routine, enhance skin & hair health and fast-track recovery for the hard-working achievers out there. Since its products are herbal, the sustainable wellness brand becomes an ideal choice for the ones who wish to maintain a healthy and conscious lifestyle. The brand will soon also launch its affordable luxury gift boxes and festive offers on its website.

Commenting on the brand launch, Co-founder, Angad Singh Manchanda stated, “Botanical ingredients have been revered by the Indian populace as part of heirloom wisdom for generations. Our brand draws inspiration from the fact that people are looking back at age-old Vedic knowledge for solutions to their new-age problems. The products we bring to the table with Mayaa Veda Herbal revive these forgotten secrets of nature with the Mayaa of modern imagination, innovation, and creation. We’re mindful of the fact that we need to convince people to let their conscious lifestyle reflect in the products they purchase. And so, we’re building our brand at an acceptable pace to keep up with the consumer. We prioritise winning hearts over winning the market!”

“The market is saturated with products that claim to benefit your skin and hair. But in actuality, the aid is temporary and can modify your genetic code. With Mayaa Veda Herbal, we're looking at organic, plant-based ingredients in products wherever possible. After providing sustainable solutions to businesses in the digital industry, we are keen to enter this new market. We are working towards building the same trust that our audience has bestowed upon the other subsidiaries of Merge Infinity Global,” added Co-founder, Lavinn Rajpal.

About Mayaa Veda Herbal: Mayaa Veda Herbal offers an effective and gentle range of personal care products, crafted for the modern consumer. Suitable for all skin and hair types, the range is cruelty, parabens & sulfate-free. The brand consciously blends 100% natural botanical extracts that are backed by science and the wisdom of Vedic understanding to provide the care one deserves. Mayaa Veda Herbal is the latest enterprise launched by Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal. The serial entrepreneur duo have previously setup multiple solution-oriented businesses under Merge Infinity; an award-winning advertising agency, Chimp&z Inc, a film production house called Griffin Pictures Worldwide, an ROI-driven digital agency called Yellophant Digital, an AI & Machine Learning driven SEO analysis tool called Search Munky; all a part of its global network.

Website: http://www.mayaavedaherbal.com/

