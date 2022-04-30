Maximum temperature set to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Tamil Nadu in coming days

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

In a statement, the Department said that the maximum temperature in the state in many areas had increased on Friday much above the normal. In Vellore, the mercury touched 41.3 degrees Celsius, while in Karur it was 41.6 degrees, Tiruchi 40.7 degrees, and Tiruttani 40.6 degrees.

IMD officials said that there the rise in maximum temperature is since the wind direction is likely to change to northerly winds.

They also predicted that there must be a sustained accumulated temperature for heatwave conditions in the coming days. However, the weathermen also predicted the possibility of summer showers till May 3 due to the presence of a weak weather system and convective activity.

The IMD predicted that on Saturday, there were chances of rain in the Western Ghats and the adjoining districts of Madurai and Karur.

Meanwhile, a torrid heatwave sent the mercury soaring across several states of the country on Friday, with Banda in east Uttar Pradesh logging a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius for April, besides many other places also registering all-time high temperatures for the month.

The mercury breached the 46-degree Celsius mark in several places. Allahabad, Jhansi, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded all-time high temperatures for April at 46.8 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, and 45.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Gurugram in Haryana and Satna in Madhya Pradesh also recorded their respective all-time highs for the month at 45.9 degrees Celsius and 45.3 degrees Celsius.