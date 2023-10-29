Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 106th episode of his monthly radio programme today

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation on his monthly radio programme on Akashvani at 11 AM on Sunday, October 29. It will be the 106th episode of the monthly radio programme.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan, the Akashvani website and the Newsonair mobile app. It will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of the Akashvani, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

