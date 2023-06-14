Manipur minister's official residence in Imphal West set on fire as fresh violence erupts (Photo: Twitter)

The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said. However, no one was inside the quarters when the incident took place. Nemcha Kipgen is the only female minister in Manipur.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood. Kipgen is a Kuki community leader. No group has owned responsibility as yet for the fire.

READ | Tamil Nadu withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases, 10th state to do so