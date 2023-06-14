Search icon
Manipur minister's official residence in Imphal West set on fire as fresh violence erupts

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Manipur minister's official residence in Imphal West set on fire as fresh violence erupts (Photo: Twitter)

The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said. However, no one was inside the quarters when the incident took place. Nemcha Kipgen is the only female minister in Manipur.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood. Kipgen is a Kuki community leader. No group has owned responsibility as yet for the fire.

