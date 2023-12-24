Headlines

Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

IND vs SA Test series: Batter with 6,567 First-Class runs announced as Ruturaj's replacement

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

Drone hit tanker ship off Gujarat coast was 'fired from Iran', says US Pentagon: Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22; check details here

Best UFC fights of year 2023

8 houseplants that need to be watered once a month

10 foods other than spinach rich in iron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Salaar box office collection day 2: Despite drop, Prabhas' actioner inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

This superstar claimed Amitabh Bachchan was affected by his stardom; was dropped, replaced from films due to rivalry

HomeIndia

India

Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out, leading to the recovery of one AK 56 rifle, one single-barrel gun, ammunition, six grenades and war-like stores.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Assam Rifles, in a joint search operation with Manipur police, recovered arms and ammunition in the general area of Kouburu Ridge in Noney district on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Based on inputs about the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Kouburu Ridge, in the Noney district, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on December 23.

A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out, leading to the recovery of one AK 56 rifle, one single-barrel gun, ammunition, six grenades and war-like stores, according to the release.

On December 6, Assam Rifles, in a joint cordon and search operation with the Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Churachandpur Police, recovered weapons and war-like stores in the outskirts of D Haolenjang village in the Churachandpur district.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Manipur government to furnish to the court-appointed committee the details about the steps it had taken to restore the places of worship that had been destroyed in the ethnic violence.

The violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest at Republic Day 2024 celebrations

Meet Jay Kishore Pradhan, ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

Delhi liquor policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for third time, asked to appear on January 3

Meet IAS Officer who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner; didn't crack UPSC exam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE