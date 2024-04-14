Mandla Constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

This April, there will be elections in the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency. Voting begins on April 19 (Phase 1), and results are announced on June 4.

Elections to the Lok Sabha are slated for later this year, in April or May. The Election Commission of India has released the official voting schedule and results for the Mandla Lok Sabha election.

One of Madhya Pradesh's 29 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies is Mandla. According to data from the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, there were roughly 1951267 voters in the Mandla parliamentary seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 77.79 percent of voters cast ballots at the Mandla parliamentary seat.

With the nominations of Omkar Singh Markaam and Faggan Singh Kulaste from the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), respectively.

With 737266 votes, BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste won the Mandla seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kamal Singh Maravi of the INC received 639592 votes. There were 1517931 votes cast in the Faggan Singh Kulaste constituency overall. The closest competitor, INC's Omkar Singh Markam, lost to BJP's Faggan Singh Kulaste in the Mandla by a margin of more than 110469 votes.