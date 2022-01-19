Maharashtra schools to reopen from next week? Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad says THIS

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is declining, many are urging the state government to ease some of the restrictions in the state. Mumbai, being the worst-hit, city in Maharashtra, had some of the strictest Covid-19 curbs imposed to control the spread of the virus.

One of the first restrictions imposed in Maharashtra in view of the rising Covid-19 cases was the closure of schools and other educational institutes. Now, since the surge of Covid-19 has slowed down in Maharashtra, many are requesting the reopening of schools in the city.

Addressing the situation, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad hinted at the reopening of schools in the state from next week, saying that the education department has considered the reopening of schools from coming Monday.

Elaborating, Gaikwad said that the education department has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to approve the reopening of schools in the state from Monday, January 24, adhering to the requests of the students, parents, and stakeholders.

The state education minister said, “The number of Covid-19 patients has declined but we don’t want to reopen the schools and break the rules. We are waiting for the approval of CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the reopening of schools from Monday.”

The physical classes for all schools and educational institutes in Maharashtra were suspended in view of the sudden spike of Covid-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant in the state. Now, the daily positivity rate of the virus has significantly reduced.

According to the official data, Maharashtra has reported 43,697 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, recording a slight rise in the daily cases as compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Mumbai has recorded a little over 6,000 fresh cases, with the positivity rate dropping to 10 percent in the city.

It is likely that some of the Covid-19 norms in Maharashtra will ease by the end of this month if the number of cases continues to remain under control for the next couple of weeks. The final decision regarding the reopening of schools is expected to be announced soon.