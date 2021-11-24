Maharashtra school reopening news: BIG update for students of classes 1-4

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed while reopening schools.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday (November 24) said that the COVID-19 task force for children has approved the reopening of the school for students of classes 1-4. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed while reopening schools.

Further, he said a decision can be taken during a state Cabinet meeting on Thursday. He also stressed vaccinating kids aged 12 to 18 against the coronavirus.

After the approval of the task force, now the matter will be raised before the cabinet by the Ministry of Education.

The task force is also of the opinion that as soon as the vaccination drive for children begins, they should be inoculated.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Tope on Tuesday (November 23) had said that the third wave of Covid-19 will hit Maharashtra in December. Tope, however, noted that the COVID-19 third wave will be milder in nature if the vaccination drive against coronavirus continues at the same speed. “Third wave of covid is waiting and is expected to hit next month due to which Maharashtra has recommended vaccination for children aged 12-18”, Tope told a leading news channel.