Maharashtra school reopening news: BIG update for students of classes 1-4

Headlines

Meet woman who missed UPSC interview call by 1 mark in 1st attempt, topped IAS exam with AIR 1 next time

Watch: Babar Azam meets Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad prior to Captains' Day for 2023 World Cup

Trading Experts: Activ Trades Ranks 95th Among 350 Brokerage Firms

Choosing the Right Prop Firms Forex: Topstep, Fidelcrest, or The5ers?

Yami Gautam says OMG 2 will 'provoke positive conversation amongst teenagers': 'Message that deserves to reach'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Babar Azam meets Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad prior to Captains' Day for 2023 World Cup

Trading Experts: Activ Trades Ranks 95th Among 350 Brokerage Firms

Choosing the Right Prop Firms Forex: Topstep, Fidelcrest, or The5ers?

Healthy condiments that help enhance food flavour

 5 tips to prevent WhatsApp scam 

IIT graduates who became politicians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Yami Gautam says OMG 2 will 'provoke positive conversation amongst teenagers': 'Message that deserves to reach'

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold SIM cards, now worth Rs 16,000 crore, started Rs 80,000 crore firm at 18

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra school reopening news: BIG update for students of classes 1-4

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed while reopening schools.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2021, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday (November 24) said that the COVID-19 task force for children has approved the reopening of the school for students of classes 1-4. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed while reopening schools.

Further, he said a decision can be taken during a state Cabinet meeting on Thursday. He also stressed vaccinating kids aged 12 to 18 against the coronavirus. 

After the approval of the task force, now the matter will be raised before the cabinet by the Ministry of Education.

The task force is also of the opinion that as soon as the vaccination drive for children begins, they should be inoculated. 

Meanwhile, Rajesh Tope on Tuesday (November 23) had said that the third wave of Covid-19 will hit Maharashtra in December. Tope, however, noted that the COVID-19 third wave will be milder in nature if the vaccination drive against coronavirus continues at the same speed. “Third wave of covid is waiting and is expected to hit next month due to which Maharashtra has recommended vaccination for children aged 12-18”, Tope told a leading news channel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Auto Likes

Mukesh Ambani-backed Dunzo in trouble? Co-founder to exit Rs 6660 crore firm, know controversy

Meet businessman who became founder at 17, now chairman of Rs 30,000 crore firm

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Views France (Real & Cheap)

Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of teachers protest for equal pay, permanent jobs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE