Maharashtra government prepares for COVID-19 third wave, forms Pediatric Task Force

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been the worst affected state from the first and second wave of coronavirus. Right now, while the second wave is at its peak, experts have predicted the arrival of the third wave. It is also said that the third wave can have more impact on children. In view of this apprehension, the Government of Maharashtra has set up a Pediatric Task Force.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also had a discussion with pediatric doctors regarding this.

In the first wave of the coronavirus, 5,268 children were infected in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area. In the current second wave of Corona, 2,183 children have been infected within just 3 months. Keeping this in mind, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation has already made preparations. For the treatment of COVID-19 infected children, a special children's ward with all the facilities and 50 beds is being built in Dombivali.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi has said that the administration is building a new Covid hospital which will have a pediatric ward of 50 beds. Children who test positive for COVID-19 will be treated in this ward.

Along with this, complete information about medical resources is also being collected in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area. Under this, the Health Department is finding out how many hospitals of children with all facilities are there in the metropolitan area and how many children can be treated there. Apart from this, whether there are facilities to treat newborns. So that when the third wave comes, there is no shortage in the system of treatment of infected children.