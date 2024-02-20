Twitter
Headlines

Maharashtra government approves bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

Rituraj Singh, Anupamaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor, passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest

Ratan Tata’s much-awaited biography launch delayed again, it is now with…

Anand Piramal, Shloka, Radhika: Check educational qualification of Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and daughters-in-law

Meet actor who gave many superhit films, quit acting after many flop films, is married to a star, one decision changed..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who gave many superhit films, quit acting after many flop films, is married to a star, one decision changed..

Anand Piramal, Shloka, Radhika: Check educational qualification of Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and daughters-in-law

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Union Education Minister's big announcement students must know

Stunning photos by NASA Hubble Space Telescope 

 8 most friendly wild animals

6 warning signs of elevated thyroid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Meet actor who gave many superhit films, quit acting after many flop films, is married to a star, one decision changed..

Rituraj Singh, Anupamaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor, passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest

Don 3: Kiara Advani replaces Priyanka Chopra, joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's film, fans say 'chalegi nahi'

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra government approves Bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

The decision to convene a special session was prompted by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a Bill, extending reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark in a special session of the state legislature. The bill for 10 per cent Maratha quota that the Mahayuti government of Eknath Shinde has approved on Tuesday is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

This is the third time in a decade that the state has introduced legislation for the Maratha quota.

The decision to convene a special session was prompted by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district.

The reservation has been extended based on a report submitted to the state government by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) headed by chairman Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre. The state already has a 10% quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in which the Marathas are the biggest beneficiaries, claiming 85% of the reservation.

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday submitted a report on the social and educational backwardness of the Maratha community for which it had undertaken a survey of around 2.5 crore homes within a span of only nine days.

The committee proposed a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas in education and jobs, similar to that given in 2018 by the then-state government.

In June 2017, the then Devendra Fadnavis government had constituted the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) headed by Justice (retired) MG Gaikwad to study the social, financial and educational status of the Maratha community.The Commission submitted its report in November 2018, classifying Marathas as a socially and educationally backward class (SEBC).

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed on Friday that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report in during the special assembly session called for Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Longest 48 hours of...': Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife pens heartfelt note

Meet actor who worked as security guard, waiter, washed cars, one song changed his life, became superstar; now charges…

Forex Fundamentals: From Basics to Advanced Trading Techniques

Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar dies, PM Modi says ‘unforgettable for me’

Maharani 3 trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti all set to take revenge, reclaim her status in ‘new Bihar’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE