Maharashtra Day and Gujarat day 2023: Why these days are celebrated on May 1? Know History, significance

Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day are observed on May 1 every year as the states of Maharashtra and Gujrat were formed on May 1, 57 years ago.

People from several languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi, and Konkani, lived in Bombay at the time, but it did not work out. The Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan then started agitating for its own state.

Gujarat day:

Gujarat was formed in the year 1960, however, the idea for the state first appeared in a magazine called Kumar in the year 1928. KM Munshi, a writer and freedom fighter, was the one who first proposed the Mahagujarat idea. The suggestion was given in a conference held during the 1937 Gujarat Sahitya Sabha in Karachi. The map of Gujarat was first seen in a magazine ahead of a poem by Devshavji Parmar titled ‘Uthtrishta Jagrat’.

Maharashtra day:

However, As early as 1940, there was a demand for a separate state for Marathi-speaking people. For the statehood movement, the Samyukta Mahasabha Organisation was established in modern-day Mumbai. It took more than 20 years and the support of numerous commissions for a distinct state. Former Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru declared Bombay a Union territory for five years in 1956. Later, a resolution supporting Bombay's bilingual state was approved by the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha suggests a state resolution in March 1960. A month later the resolution on the state of Bombay is approved by the Lower House. On May 1st, 1960, the state of Maharashtra came into existence with Bombay as its capital.