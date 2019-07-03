Maharashtra: Dam breached in Ratnagiri district, at least 2 dead, over 20 missing

A day after 36 people died in Maharashtra owing to incessant rains, the death toll is feared to increase sharply as a small dram got breached in Ratnagiri district of the state.

Small dam called Tiwari in Tehsil Chiplun of Ratnagiri district was breached causing floodlike situation in 7 downstream villages. Over 20 people are currently missing. NDRF team has rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work. 2 male bodies have been recovered so far. NDRF team from Ratnagiri is on ground and another team from Sindhudurg is on the way. Around 22-24 people are missing. In total, 12 houses in the hamlet has been washed away after the dam got breached.

Recovery of the missing people are anticipated downstream and in the creek. Civil administration, police and volunteers are currently on the spot.

Twenty-two people died in a wall collapse incident in Mumbai, paralysed by incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day, as many parts of the financial capital remained waterlogged, prompting authorities to declare a holiday on Tuesday. Fourteen people died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday, officials said.Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled.

With IMD forecasting of heavy rains for Tuesday, authorities declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses.

Twenty-one people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse incident in the northern suburb of Malad in Mumbai following heavy rains on Tuesday morning. One more person succumbed to injuries late Tuesday night, raising the toll to 22.

With agency inputs