Maharashtra: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 20

"Death toll rises to 20 in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday," according to the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had said that a total of 20 people have been rescued so far, including seven children.

According to the information, the building was in a dilapidated condition. The building at Bhiwandi, a power loom town around 10 km from Thane, had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there, an official said.

The incident took place at 3.40 AM when people were fast asleep.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

The President tweeted, "The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts."

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Bhiwandi DCP Rajkumar Shinde said offences under sections 337,338,304 (2)of the IPC were registered against the owner of building Syyed Ahmed Jilani following a complaint by the civic officials after the collapse. The police officer ruled out any possibility of finding more people/bodies in the debris. Jilani is said to be on the run following the collapse of the structure.

Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the collapse and an offence has been registered against the building owner, an official said.

(With agency inputs)