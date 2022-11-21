Madhya Pradesh: Discom company confiscates TVs, coolers and refrigerators over unpaid electricity bills in Ujjain

Representational Image

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company has launched a campaign to act against defaulters who have not paid their electricity bills. The company seized refrigerators, TVs, coolers and heaters, along with other electronic items from seven houses in Ujjain on Sunday. These items will now be attached, reported Aaj Tak.

Rajesh Harod, executive engineer of the power company, said that people have been defaulting on electricity bills for the past several years. Many of them have outstanding bills of up to Rs 90,000, he added. To deal with the issue of non-payment of bills, the company has now started confiscating electronic goods from such people.

In the meanwhile, the electricity department is also mulling to seal some houses. According to Harod, the unpaid electricity bill amounts will be recovered from these items which have been confiscated.

He also said that a total of Rs 1.70 crore is due to the power company against 200 people who were issued attachment notices, out of which 70 have deposited the amount.