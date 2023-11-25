Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 90% of MLAs got richer in 5 years, wealth of one rose by 1982%

About 180 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have disclosed a rise in their assets, ranging from 1 to 1,192 per cent from 2018-2023, while the other 12 have shown a decline in their assets ranging from -1 to -64 per cent.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

The polling for the 230-member Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh finished on November 17. About 2,533 candidates had contested the polls and about 76 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in a single phase of voting, according to the Election Commission. 

In this assembly election, there was a significant boost in the assets of the candidates. In the affidavits given to the Election Commission, 180 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have disclosed an increase in their assets ranging from 1 to 1,192 per cent from 2018-2023, while the other 12 have shown a decline in their assets ranging from -1 to -64 percent.

While, a rise of 1982 percent was recorded in the assets of Dr. Hiralal Alava, Congress MLA from Manawar (ST) seat, who tops the list. Whereas the maximum decline of 64 per cent has been recorded in the assets of Baijnath Kushwaha, the second Congress MLA from Sabalagarh.

Richest and the poorest MLA’s

Chetanya Kashyap, representing Ratlam city from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the richest MLA in the state. His wealth increased from Rs 204 crore in 2018 to Rs 296 crore in 2023, a rise of Rs 91.4 crore. Followed by BJP’s Sanjay Satyendra Pathak, MLA from Vijayraghavgarh with more then Rs 240 crore wealth.Third on the list of richest MLA’s is  BJP’s Bhupendra Singh, MP from Khurai.

Contrastingly, Congress MLA Kalpana Verma from Raigaon (SC) has the least assets with total assets in 2023 worth Rs 33.65 lakh, whereas in 2018 it was 14 lakhs, thus, rising only by 139 per cent.

Huge disparity in wealth of MLAs

A massive disparity in wealth among MLAs has been uncovered. According to the affidavit, the wealth of the top 10 richest MLAs is equivalent to Rs 1,728.52 crore, which is almost equal to the combined wealth of the other 182 MLAs, which is Rs 1,692 crore.

Assets owned by MLA's

The sum of assets of all 192 MLAs contesting re-election is Rs 3,507.34 crore, out of which Congress has a share of 52.81 per cent, followed by BJP whose candidates have 46.05 per cent property, while others have 3.58 per cent property. Thus, the data highlights the economic dominance of two major parties in the political scenario of the state.

 
