Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to begin on April 19 with voting scheduled in 102 constituencies in phase one. Lok Sabha candidates have declared their assets and net worth in the nomination paper. One Lok Sabha candidate from South Goa Constituency has declared assets worth nearly Rs 1400 crore. Her name is Pallavi Dempo. She is a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the South Goa seat.

In her 119-page affidavit, Dempo disclosed that her net worth along with her husband Shrinivas is nearly Rs 1,400 crore. She owns movable assets worth Rs 255.4 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 28.2 crore. The value of the assets owned by her husband Shrinivas is Rs 994.8 crore. Shrinivas Dempo is the chairman of the Dempo group which has interests in various sectors including football, real estate, education and mining.

The couple owns properties in Goa and other parts of the country. They also jointly own an apartment in Savanna Dubai, whose market value is around Rs 2.5 crore. The duo has an apartment in London valued at Rs 10 crore, according to the affidavit.

Pallavi has gold worth Rs 5.7 crore. The 49-year-old holds a postgraduate degree in business management from MIT, Pune University. Pallavi has filed income-tax returns amounting to Rs 10 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Pallavi will fight against Congress's Viriato Fernandes in South Goa, which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

