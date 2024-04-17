Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Watch viral video: Deserts around Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina are turning green due to…

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

Sukhwinder Singh reveals he has 'someone special' in life: 'People get married without...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Watch viral video: Deserts around Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina are turning green due to…

9 must-watch movies based on Indian Army

Creatinine: How it impacts your kidneys

Bollywood, Hollywood actors who are also singers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

HomeIndia

India

Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

The 49-year-old holds a postgraduate degree in business management from MIT, Pune University.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 06:10 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to begin on April 19 with voting scheduled in 102 constituencies in phase one. Lok Sabha candidates have declared their assets and net worth in the nomination paper. One Lok Sabha candidate from South Goa Constituency has declared assets worth nearly Rs 1400 crore. Her name is Pallavi Dempo. She is a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the South Goa seat.

In her 119-page affidavit, Dempo disclosed that her net worth along with her husband Shrinivas is nearly Rs 1,400 crore. She owns movable assets worth Rs 255.4 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 28.2 crore. The value of the assets owned by her husband Shrinivas is Rs 994.8 crore. Shrinivas Dempo is the chairman of the Dempo group which has interests in various sectors including football, real estate, education and mining.

The couple owns properties in Goa and other parts of the country. They also jointly own an apartment in Savanna Dubai, whose market value is around Rs 2.5 crore. The duo has an apartment in London valued at Rs 10 crore, according to the affidavit.

Pallavi has gold worth Rs 5.7 crore. The 49-year-old holds a postgraduate degree in business management from MIT, Pune University. Pallavi has filed income-tax returns amounting to Rs 10 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Pallavi will fight against Congress's Viriato Fernandes in South Goa, which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates over Rs 50000000 to two famous temples in... 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US destroyed dozens of drones, six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran, Yemen, says its military

Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz after she slams her for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'I don’t tear...'

Meet actor who gave back-to-back flop films, put career in danger, one film changed his fortune, earned Rs..

‘Whoever wishes to invest can, but…’: PM Modi on Elon Musk’s India plans

J&K: 6 dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement