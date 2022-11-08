Lucknow, UP: Bank employee dies by suicide as brother decides to marry against her wishes

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

UP police (Representational)

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old private bank employee in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died by suicide as she was upset with her brother deciding to marry with her permission. She was found dead in her Krishna Nagar house.

The marriage was planned two weeks later.

Priyanka Shrivastava was upset and depressed as her brother's marriage was fixed despite her refusal. The siblings' parents died a few years ago.

In her alleged suicide note, she wrote, "Bye-Bye family, ab karlo shadi'.

The woman used to live alone in a rented house.

With inputs from IANS