Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old rapes 7-year-old girl after watching porn

Uttar Pradesh: The minor boy told the police officials that he watched porn on a mobile phone that belongs to one of his relatives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl after watching pornographic materials on a mobile phone. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Mishra said that the boy has been detained and confessed to the crime.

"We have lodged an FIR in which the boy has been charged with rape and POCSO Act," he said. The boy was produced before the district juvenile board and sent to a juvenile home.

The girl`s father said she is a Class 3 student and was alone in the house when the incident took place. When the parents came back home, they found her scared and crying. The family informed the police about the incident immediately, said the station house officer.

"The minor boy told the police officials that he watched porn on a mobile phone that belongs to one of his relatives after which he committed the crime," he said.

