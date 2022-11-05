Bank holidays 2022: Banks to remain shut for THESE days from November 7-14

There were numerous days when banks were closed throughout September and October. For instance, banks were shut down for a total of 21 days in October 2022, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays (but no bank will be closed for more than three or four days in the month). However, this won't be the case in November.

Also Read: November 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 10 days, check city-wise list) In the month of November, banks will remain shut for 10 days in total which will include weekend leaves on Saturday and Sunday. According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. In the upcoming week starting from 7th of November till 14th of November 2022, banks will remain closed for 2 days. (

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 (Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima)

Banks to remain closed in these cities: Aizawl, Bhopal, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Friday, November 11, 2022 (Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival)