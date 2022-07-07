Lucknow: All you need to know about 108-feet-tall Hanuman statue coming up at 400-year-old religious site

Lucknow Hanuman statue: The project will also include a meditation hall, bhandara hall, bhajan hall and an amphitheatre.

Lucknow will soon get a 108-feet-tall Lord Hanuman statue. This would be the second towering religious status in the Uttar Pradesh capital -- a 151-feet-tall Lakshman statue is also in the works. Lucknow's Hanuman Statue will be twice the height of the iconic Rumi Gate and it will be designed by the famous Sinha brothers.

Lucknow's Hanuman temple will come up at the 400-year-old Hanumat Dham on Devraha Ghat along the River Gomti. Around 2.5 acre land at the religious site will be used for the construction of the grand statue, which will be part of a larger renovation project.

Mahant Ram Sevak Das, head of Hanumat Dham, also known as Gomti Baba, said, "Lord Hanuman's statue will be in the sitting position, like the statue of Lord Shiva on the Ganga banks in Haridwar."

The statue will be ready in two years. The project will also include a meditation hall, bhandara hall, bhajan hall and an amphitheatre.

The Hanumat Dham has temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman and Shani. Both the temples are the oldest in Lucknow.

With inputs from IANS