Lord Ram statue to be installed in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday approved the plan to install a 251-meter-tall statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. The statue would be taller than the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

During a meeting of the high-power committee, chief minister Adityanath said that the statue of Lord Ram would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near river Sarayu in Ayodhya. He also asked the committee members to prepare a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Ayodhya.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Satish Mahana among others.

At the meeting, Adityanath said that a digital museum based on Lord Ram, interpretation centre, library, parking, and food plaza will be a part of the overall development of Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh government is set to sign an MoU with the Gujarat government for technical assistance and guidance in developing the statue. The state government will seek help from IIT Kanpur and Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) for site survey, environmental assessment, feasibility studies, etc.

â€• Zee Media Newsroom