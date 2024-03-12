Lok Sabha polls 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes swipe at AAP-Congress alliance for Delhi, says 'zero plus..'

The AAP and the Congress have no Lok Sabha seat from Delhi where the BJP won all seven seats in the 2019 and 2014 elections. ''You can keep forming alliances but Prime Minister Modi will return to power with over 400 seats,'' Shah asserted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a swipe at the AAP for joining hands with the Congress in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, saying whether the Arvind Kejriwal-led party forms an alliance with the Congress or merges with it ''nothing is going to happen because zero plus zero remains zero''.

The Aam Aadmi Party hit back at the home minister for his tirade, saying the people of Delhi have shown their repeated preference for an ''honest government''. They will ensure the ouster of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and lend further strength to Arvind Kejriwal in the Parliament, it said.

Shah slammed the AAP as he launched a piped natural gas supply line in 41 villages and developmental works in 178 villages of the national capital under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan. He was accompanied by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri.

''Whether you have an alliance with the Congress or even merge with it, nothing is going to happen because zero plus zero remains zero,'' Shah said, referring to the tie-up between the two parties in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

He also slammed Kejriwal, alleging that he rose to power by fighting against corruption and scams of the Congress but is now having an alliance with the party.

''There are two types of people in politics -- one those who deliver on what they say and the others who do the opposite. Both types of people are present in Delhi. One is Narendra Modi and the other is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has not done anything that he said,'' the home minister said.

He said the AAP-Congress alliance will not succeed.

''You sat in the lap of the Congress, the very same party you accused of corruption. You are acknowledging the corruption of the Congress. You can keep on forming alliances but Prime Minister Modi will return to power with over 400 seats,'' Shah asserted.

Shah also hit out at Kejriwal accusing him of being involved in a ''series of scams''.

''It is the first time that the Education Minister has gone to jail for involvement in an excise scam. You had said that you would not come into politics, or become a chief minister but you became the chief minister thrice. You had said you will not avail facilities but you not only availed them but built a ''sheeshmahal''. You say you are ''kattar imaandar'?'' Shah said.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, was arrested in February last year for alleged involvement in an excise policy case. He tendered his resignation from the Delhi cabinet after his arrest.

Shah said Prime Minister Modi started a new culture in the country in the last 10 years by implementing all the promises he made to people.

Hitting back at Shah's allegations, the AAP said this is an election between ''dharma'' and ''adharma''.

''On one hand, you have the Aam Aadmi party fighting on people-centric issues, and on the other is the BJP creating hurdles and becoming an obstacle in any scheme we bring for the betterment of the people of Delhi,'' the party said.

The people of Delhi have shown their preference thrice in the Vidhan Sabha elections and in the recently held MCD elections where they voted against the 15 ''years of misrule of the BJP''.

''The people of Delhi have seen through the tactics of BJP where they bring in new faces before elections to avoid accountability to the people,'' it said.

''Where were the BJP MPs when the rights of the citizens of Delhi were snatched through the GNCTD Act? Have you ever heard the BJP MPs raise their voice that the honest hard-working citizens of Delhi are amongst the highest taxpayers of the country but the BJP does not give a penny from the Central taxes to Delhi?'' the AAP said.

(PTI Story)

