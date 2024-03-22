Twitter
Lok Sabha polls 2024: All about Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency, a BJP stronghold since 2008

As of now, Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency consists of five Vidhan Sabha seats - Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad & Ghaziabad fall under the Ghaziabad district, whereas Dholana falls under the Hapur district.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 02:24 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Representative Image
Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, India. It came into existence in 2008 and so far, has seen three general elections. As of now, Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency consists of five Vidhan Sabha seats - Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad & Ghaziabad fall under the Ghaziabad district, whereas Dholana falls under the Hapur district.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is to be held here in the second phase i.e. on April 26, 2024. 

For the unversed, this seat has been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the 2009 general elections to the 2019 general elections. In 2009, Rajnath Singh won from here with 359,637 votes. In 2014 and 2019, General Vijay Kumar Singh won from here with 7,58,482 and 944,503 votes respectively. 

There are 2 Lok Sabha constituencies in Ghaziabad district. One is Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat and the other is Baghpat Lok Sabha seat. In 2019, there were a total of 26,73,147 voters in Ghaziabad district. In 5 years from 2019 till now, there has been a total increase of 265698 voters in Ghaziabad district. 

In this way, the total number of voters in Ghaziabad district for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 has become 29,38,845, out of which the number of female voters is 13,15,782, while the number of male voters is 16,22,869.

READ | Bihar: 1 killed, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul

