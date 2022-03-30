Search icon
Lok Sabha passes bill to merge Delhi's three municipal corporations

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

