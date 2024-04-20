Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

DNA Exclusive | PM Modi is the most popular neta on social media, check his LSS score

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies of heart attack

How to keep yourself protected from extreme heat, check out some dos and don'ts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

DNA Exclusive | PM Modi is the most popular political leader on social media, check his LSS score

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Summer fruits and vegetables to lower bad cholesterol levels

This bird is more poisonous than snake

Highest team totals in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies of heart attack

Condoling the demise of the party's Moradabad candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official X handle to post, "I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a blow to the BJP, a day after polling was held for eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, passed away on Saturday.

Moradabad was one of the eight constituencies that polled for the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Gupta, the sitting BJP MLA from Moradabad, said Kunwar Sarvesh passed away after a heart attack. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, but couldn't be revived, the BJP MLA added.

Condoling the demise of the party's Moradabad candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official X handle to post, "I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family members and loved ones. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram grants eternal peace to the departed soul while giving his family the strength and forbearance to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

Kunwar Sarvesh was pitted against Ruchi Veera of the INDIA bloc in the battle for Moradabad.

(with ANI inputs)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may become new owner of 24Seven, Rs 820000 crore firm…

IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma's heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians return to winning ways with 9-run victory over PBKS

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

DNA Explainer: What is cloud seeding which is blamed for wreaking havoc in Dubai?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement