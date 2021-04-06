Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh? Allahabad HC directs CM Yogi to take THIS step as COVID-19 cases surge

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court issued a slew of directions to the Uttar Pradesh government as the state is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The court has instructed the Yogi government to consider a night curfew situation to combat the second wave of COVID-19 and has also asked the government to check the viability of vaccination for one and all.

A division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma has given these instructions.

In the nomination and campaigning in the Panchayat elections, it has asked the government to ensure coronavirus guidelines are followed.

The court has ordered the police and district administration to make sure that there is 100% masking in every district of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

It said that a door-to-door vaccination programme should be chalked out and the government should examine the viability of imposing night curfew to check late evening social gatherings.

The court has directed the district administration including police authorities to check that no crowding takes place in any place.

Schools from classes 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh have been closed till April 11. At the same time, schools in the state examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in place.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,924 on Tuesday with 30 more people succumbing to the disease while 5,928 fresh cases in a day pushed the infection tally to 6,39,928.

In view of the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases in the state capital, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has stopped physical hearing of cases and decided to conduct hearing of only urgent matters through video conferencing. As of now, the decision is for this whole week.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had also directed the state government to take a decision on weekend curfew. The high court observed that there is a need for lockdown in the state and directed the Vijay Rupani-led state government to take a decision on the same in the next three to four days.