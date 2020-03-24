Lockdown in UP to be extended to all districts from March 25 as coronavirus cases rise to 33

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was putting the entire state under lockdown from March 25 to March 27 as the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state reached 33.

Currently, there are 18 districts where cases have been found which are under strict lockdown. This lockdown will be extended to all 75 districts from midnight on Tuesday.

Announcing the statewide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government has decided to extend lockdown to the entire state to check the spread of coronavirus.

"There will be a complete lockdown in the state till March 27, all borders to be sealed. Operation of all flights, buses, metro rails and trains stopped," Adityanath said.

Thirty-three people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the state.

In a tweet on Monday, Adityanath had appealed to people to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of the virus.

Barring essential services, all government offices, educational institutes, autonomous bodies, business establishments, private offices, malls, shops, factories, godowns and public transport will remain shut in these districts, the state government said.

The services declared essential include medical, health and family welfare, medical education, home, intelligence/prison administration, police, armed forces and paramilitary forces, personnel department, district administration, energy, urban development, food and civil supplies, disaster relief, fire services, civil defence, information, emergency services, telephone, internet, network services and IT-enabled services.

Postal services, banks, ATMs, insurance companies, e-commerce, media, petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies, medicine shops, medical equipment shops and medicine producing units, agriculture production and animal fodder have also been classified as essential services.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across the country reached 482 on Tuesday, with nine deaths being reported from didfferent parts.

There are currently 32 states and UTs covering 560 districts that have been placed under complete lockdown, officials said.