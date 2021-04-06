Lockdown in Jharkhand? Night curfew imposed, schools shut - Here's what's allowed, what's not

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday ordered partial lockdown in the state with new guidelines to combat recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Night curfew has been imposed from 8 pm to 6 am. The government has issued guidelines and directives with effect from April 8 till 30, as per news agency ANI.

All schools and colleges, gyms, parks, cinema halls will remain closed till further orders. The government has taken this important decision in a high-level meeting held in the capital Ranchi under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The entire state has been banned from opening all shops and all establishments after 8 pm.

New guidelines imposed by the Jharkhand government-

1. All gyms, parks, cinema halls, swimming pools will remain closed till further orders.

2. All shops, restaurants, clubs shall not remain open after 8 pm. However, take-home or home delivery shall be permitted.

3. Not more than 5 persons shall congregate at any public place.

4. All schools shall be closed and education shall be provided online. However, offline classes for classes 10 and 12 students who shall be taking the board examinations in the year 2021 are permitted. These offline classes shall not be mandatory and students shall attend only with the consent of their parents.

5. All restaurants shall operate up to 50% sitting capacity.

6. All indoor or outdoor congregations are prohibited in the state with exception of marriage functions with an upper limit of 200 persons and last rites related functions with the upper limit of 50 persons.

7. All processions including religious processions shall be prohibited.