Lockdown in Gujarat? Night curfew imposed in 20 cities, 8 metros - know what's allowed what's not

A night curfew has been imposed in 20 cities and eight metros in Gujarat from 8 pm to 6 am starting Wednesday (April 7), Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday. These cities and metros account for places with a high COVID-19 caseload.

Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings and all grand events will be postponed until April 30. All government offices will remain closed on Saturdays till April 30.

The state reported 3,280 fresh Coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest rise in a day, taking the tally of infections to 3,24,878 while 17 deaths pushed the toll to 4,598, the state health department said on Tuesday.

Of the 17 fatalities, seven patients died each in Ahmedabad and Surat, while two succumbed to the infection in Rajkot and one died in Vadodara district.

With 2,167 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries in Gujarat went up to 3,02,932 on Tuesday, the department said in a release. Gujarat's rate of recovery fell to 93.24 per cent, it said.

India recorded 96,982 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,26,86,049 on Tuesday. This comes a day after daily cases crossed one-lakh mark.

On Monday, the country recorded 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian Medical Association also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting "gearing up of Covid-19 vaccination drive with immediate effect and permit those above 18 years to receive vaccine".