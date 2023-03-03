Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Liquor policy 'scam': Manish Sisodia files bail plea in Delhi court after SC setback

Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday evening in connection with now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Liquor policy 'scam': Manish Sisodia files bail plea in Delhi court after SC setback
Liquor policy 'scam': Manish Sisodia files bail plea in Delhi court after SC setback (file photo)

Delhi's former Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has filed a bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court. Sisodia is presently in CBI custody till March 4. The central agency arrested him on Sunday evening in connection with now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. 

He moved to the Delhi court after the Supreme Court refused to take his bail plea. The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday, advocate Rishikesh said. Sisodia is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.

The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

READ | Meet Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland's longest-serving chief minister, set for record fifth term

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.