Liquor policy 'scam': Manish Sisodia files bail plea in Delhi court after SC setback (file photo)

Delhi's former Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has filed a bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court. Sisodia is presently in CBI custody till March 4. The central agency arrested him on Sunday evening in connection with now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

He moved to the Delhi court after the Supreme Court refused to take his bail plea. The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday, advocate Rishikesh said. Sisodia is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.

The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

