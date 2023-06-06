Search icon
'Largest ever' ever LSD seizure: NCB busts Darknet-based pan-India drug trafficking network

NCB claimed to have busted a pan-India drug trafficking network that is said to be the largest ever seizure of 15,000 LSD blots in one operation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

NCB claims to bust pan india largest ever LSD racket | Photo: PTI

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network operating on the dark web with the "largest ever" seizure of 15,000 LSD blots in one operation and arrest of six people who are students and youngsters. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.

The network, which operated in the darknet and used cryptocurrencies for payments, was spread across Poland, the Netherlands, the US and various states in India, an official said. NCB deputy director general (northern range) Gyaneshwar Singh said that this was the "largest-ever" seizure of LSD blots in the country in a single operation.

Till now, the highest seizure of LSD was 5,000 blots by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and by the Kolkata NCB in 2022 in a single operation. LSD abuse is largely prevalent among youngsters and it can lead to serious health issues, he said.

Possession of 0.1 gram of LSD, which is the commercial quantity for the hallucinogenic drug, invites strict legal action under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an NCB officer said. Singh said the seizure of 15,000 LSD blots is 2,500 times the commercial quantity.

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)

